Griep receives Edward Jones Award

Richard Griep received the Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships, according to an Aug. 2 press release.
"Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It's a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me," said Griep. To receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jim Harrod makes this all the more meaningful."
Griep works from the 203 Corporate Drive, Suite 200, Beaver Dam, office. For more information, visit edwardjones.com.