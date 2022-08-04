 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Griep receives Edward Jones Award

Richard Griep received the Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships, according to an Aug. 2 press release.

"Receiving this award is a real honor. As I partner with clients to make a meaningful difference in their lives, my relationships with them continue to grow. It's a personally and professionally rewarding experience, and I am grateful to those who put their trust in me," said Griep. To receive an award named after a firm legend such as Jim Harrod makes this all the more meaningful."

Griep works from the 203 Corporate Drive, Suite 200, Beaver Dam, office. For more information, visit edwardjones.com.

