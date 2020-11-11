Grigg appointed to League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board

Horicon Mayor James Grigg was appointed to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Board of Directors bringing his experience to the statewide governing body, according to a Nov. 11 press release. The league serves Wisconsin’s cities and villages, providing advocacy, training and legal services.

Grigg joins peers from across the state on the 16-member board whose members are drawn from the 189 cities and 405 villages it serves. The league is a membership organization.

After retiring from John Deere as a manufacturing engineer Grigg began substitute teaching in the Horicon School District. He served four years as a council member and is in his fifth term as mayor of Horicon. He was a member of the Horicon Fire Department for 20 years and presently serves on the Horicon School Board.

For more information, visit lwminfo.org.