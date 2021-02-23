 Skip to main content
Grinstead named Student of month
Nicholaus “Nick” Grinstead is the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Sauk Prairie High School Student of the Month for February and was honored at the Feb. 17 Zoom meeting. He is a senior and the son of Kim and Carl Grinstead.

He is involved in show band and marching band, is the saxophone section leader, a member of the Computer Science Club, the captain of the Smash Bros esports team and a member of a team that competed in CyberPatriot. He volunteers with 6:8 at their meal pack events and clothing drives and plans to attend Bradley University in Illinois or University of Wisconsin-Stout in computer science.

Nicholas Grinstead

Grinstead
