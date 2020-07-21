Grothman donates paycheck to pantries
0 comments

Grothman donates paycheck to pantries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC — Congressman Glenn Grothman has distributed a paycheck to 27 food pantries around Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District to help fight hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. His total donations amounted to more than $10,000, according to a July 16 press release.

Local donations were made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, Portage, $400; Portage Food Pantry, $400; The Crossroads, Columbus, $300; St. Vincent de Paul Society, Beaver Dam, $400; Waupun Food Pantry, $200.

“It has bothered me that so many individuals have had to cut back due to government restrictions related to this pandemic,” Grothman said. “Meanwhile the government officials, who find it so easy to order other people around, are not affected. I felt guilty receiving my entire paycheck.”

For more information, call 262-689-8421.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News