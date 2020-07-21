Grothman donates paycheck to pantries

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Congressman Glenn Grothman has distributed a paycheck to 27 food pantries around Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District to help fight hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. His total donations amounted to more than $10,000, according to a July 16 press release.

“It has bothered me that so many individuals have had to cut back due to government restrictions related to this pandemic,” Grothman said. “Meanwhile the government officials, who find it so easy to order other people around, are not affected. I felt guilty receiving my entire paycheck.”