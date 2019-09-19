Grothman visits Markesan on Heritage Day

The Markesan Historical Society hosted its 28th annual Heritage Day on Sunday at the Grand River Valley Museum in Markesan. Admission was free and visitors were treated to refreshments. Society volunteers were dressed in costume as they greeted visitors. Among the many visitors was U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, center, with volunteers Susan Gorr, left, and Jeanine Justmann.
