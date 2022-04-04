 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Groundbreaking ceremony held at new park

Groundbreaking ceremony held at new park

From left, Marty Krueger, Terry Richards, Congressman Mark Pocan, Rep. Calvin Boldebuch, Tim McCumber, Carl Gruber, Rick Richards, Wally Czuprynko, Robin Meier, Bryant Hazard, Mark Steward, Scott Short.

 CASSANDRA FOWLER/Contributed

Sauk County held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 1 for the construction of the new Bluffview Community Park at E11073 Center Road in the town of Sumpter.

Sauk County worked with design consultants and local community members to bring about this communal space using Community Development Block Grant CLOSE Funds for public facilities. The funds are being utilized with grant administration assistance from Vierbicher in Reedsburg.

The park totaling 3.58 acres will contain an accessible playground, walking path, gathering area, picnic areas, tree canopy restoration, and a pond with native pollinator edge plantings. The site was designed by Damon Farber Landscape Architects, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will be constructed by Joe Daniels Construction Co. Inc., Madison. This park will serve the more than 700 residents of the Bluffview Community and the county as a whole, as it becomes the newest Sauk County Parks and Recreation facility. Construction is scheduled to begin in April and be finalized by the end of October.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/parksandrecreation or contact the Land Resources and Environment Department at 608-355-3245.

