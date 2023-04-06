MADISON — Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin has expanded its Medicaid service area to include Sauk, Columbia, Jefferson, Iowa, Grant and Lafayette, according to a March 29 press release. Previously, GHC-SCW served Medicaid enrollees exclusively in Dane County.
GHC Medicaid enrollees in the seven counties can receive care with any regional GHC network provider within the expanded service area. Enrollees can locate eligible clinics and providers in the GHC-SCW Online Provider Directory.
For more information, visit ghcscw.com.