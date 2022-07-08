 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group hosts summer social

The Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group will host a Summer Social for all from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday July 23 at Meyer Oak Grove Park Pavilion, 780 Phillips Blvd, Sauk City. Stop by to learn more about the group and its efforts to improve soil health and water quality through regenerative agricultural practices and education to build resilient family farms and thriving rural communities.

There will be door prizes, ice cream treats, lawn games, and more. The WoW Sammiches Food Truck will be around from noon to 2 p.m. selling sandwiches. Bring a lawn chair.

The SSWIG also will join the Meyer Oak Grove Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to noon with an information table.

The SSWIG is a Producer Led Watershed Protection Group that covers the Honey Creek, Narrows Creek, Otter Creek and Devil’s Lake - Baraboo River HUC 10 watersheds that cover much of Sauk County along with parts of Dane and Columbia counties. To learn more about other Producer Led Watershed Protection Groups, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ProducerLedProjects.aspx.

For more information or questions, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842, email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov or visit facebook.com/SaukSoilWaterImprovementGroup.

