 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grow Solar Sauk County extends deadline
0 Comments

Grow Solar Sauk County extends deadline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Grow Solar Sauk County, http://sauk.growsolar.org, program is extending its program deadline to allow more individual home and commercial property owners to take advantage of competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.

Midwest Renewable Energy Association will host a free, public, one-hour long educational sessions called Solar Power Hours via webinar for prospective participants to learn how solar energy works and to answer questions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 via Zoom. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5916292232040/WN_mtbMTa4eT3i2IygDb-p1FA.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News