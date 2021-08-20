Grow Solar Sauk County extends deadline

The Grow Solar Sauk County, http://sauk.growsolar.org, program is extending its program deadline to allow more individual home and commercial property owners to take advantage of competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.
Midwest Renewable Energy Association will host a free, public, one-hour long educational sessions called Solar Power Hours via webinar for prospective participants to learn how solar energy works and to answer questions from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 via Zoom. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5916292232040/WN_mtbMTa4eT3i2IygDb-p1FA.