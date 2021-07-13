Grow Solar Sauk County program hosts webinars

The Grow Solar Sauk County program has reached the first of several goals, resulting in savings for participants. As more local property owners participate in the program, their buying power lowers the prices for the whole group.

“My husband and I discussed ‘going solar’ for several years before we attended a 2018 public information presentation by the MREA explaining its Grow Solar group buy program co-sponsored with Sauk County,” said Nancy Dillman. “The group buy concept made sense, and by signing on early, others were encouraged to participate, which in turn prompted more people to sign up, lowering the individual cost even more.”

Through August, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association will provide free, public, one-hour long educational sessions called Solar Power Hours via webinar for prospective participants to learn how solar energy works and to answer questions. The program’s website, sauk.growsolar.org, includes a sign up form for area residents to fill out for an estimate, or to receive general program updates and Solar Power Hour announcements.

The next Solar Power Hour on Zoom is from 4-5 p.m. July 26. To register and view a full calendar, visit sauk.growsolar.org.

The program is administered by the MREA at no cost to the county, and is supported by Sauk County Land Resources and Environment, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, One Heart, Inc, and Powered Up Baraboo.