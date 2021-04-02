 Skip to main content
Grow Solar Sauk County program returns
Grow Solar Sauk County program returns

Grow Solar Sauk County builds on the success of a similar program in 2018, when more than 65 home and small business owners installed solar around the county.

The program allows individual home and commercial property owners to access competitive prices for solar installations through volume purchasing. As such, at each interval of 50, 150, 250, and 350 kilowatt hours of solar capacity that the program participants collectively achieve, the price of solar is reduced.

Midwest Renewable Energy Association will provide free, public, one-hour long educational sessions called Solar Power Hours via webinar for prospective participants to learn how solar energy works and to answer questions. The program’s website, sauk.growsolar.org, includes a sign up form for an estimate, or to receive general program updates and Solar Power Hour announcements.

Presentations will be held at 3 p.m. Monday; at 6:30 p.m. April 21; and at noon April 30; more presentations will be scheduled.

