Growing tomatoes workshop and plant sale set

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will host a “How to Grow Tomatoes in Wisconsin” workshop and a tomato plant sale from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Baraboo Community Gardens at Attridge Park, 900 Second Ave. Baraboo.

“How to Grow Tomatoes” brochures are $1; tomato plants the SCMGA started from seed are $2, and a free demonstration on how to plant tomatoes will be offered.

Masks and social distancing are required and only adults may attend due to COVID precautions. Attendees will be required to provide their name and phone number to facilitate contact tracing should it become necessary.