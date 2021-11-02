 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gruen earns Rural Administrator of the Year award
0 Comments

Gruen earns Rural Administrator of the Year award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mark Gruen, district administrator, Royall School District in Elroy, was named Rural Administrator of the Year by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping address challenges faced by rural school districts, at the annual Rural Schools Conference on Oct. 25.

Mark Gruen

Gruen
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News