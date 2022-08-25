 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guest lecture on cave drawings planned

The Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, will host a guest lecture at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 featuring Dr. Gary Maier on “Paleolithic Cave Art: An Interpretive Model.”

Maier is a retired psychiatrist in Madison, with more than 20 years of experience. He has developed a cognitive interpretation of the very ancient cave art in Trois Freres and Lascaux in France. Dating from 22,000 to 15,000 BC., this work was published in the Journal of Transpersonal Psychology. Vol 51 No2.

For more information and to reserve a spot, call 414-405-4367or 920-887-1266.

