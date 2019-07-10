Guest speaker at the Optimist Club

On June 5, Tywana German spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club about the Chamber's work with the public schools. Some of the projects it carries out are fourth grade community talks, the Sauk Prairie empowerment project, the day of service program with Sauk Prairie High School, career day at Sauk Prairie Middle School and a career expo at SPHS. She also takes about the financial literacy unit ranging from corporate partners in the community such as banks, local financial advisors, understanding paychecks, and budgeting. Krytel Carolina from Ecuador also shared her transition to Wisconsin and the important changes in her life. Pictured, from left, are Vicki Gullickson, Tywana German, Krystal Carolina, and Cecy Haines.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)