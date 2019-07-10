Guest speaker talks about food security at Optimist meeting

On June 12, Susan Baumann-Duren, left, spoke to Ellen Paul, right, at the Optimist meeting. She talked about the problem of food insecurity to difficulty with finding housing in our community. Baumann-Duren had praise for the Sauk Prairie area as she receives many clothing articles, school supplies and food to give to families in need that come from the community.
