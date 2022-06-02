 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUMZ AWARDED $1K TOP LAUDE SCHOLARSHIP

On May 31, Jon Crawford of Crawford Oil & Propane, right, awarded Eric Gumz a $1,000 Top Laude Scholarship from its “Fueling for Success” Scholarship Program. Gumz is a Baraboo High School Top Laude graduate who will attend University of Alabama where he plans to major in business management.

