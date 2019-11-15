The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Dane County Sheriff's Office offer the public daily access, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 22, to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Range near Waunakee, 5184 Highway 19 in the town of Westport. There is a $10 fee.
With the Columbia County range closed for repairs and upgrades, hunters may access the Dane County range to sight-in rifles for the gun deer hunt.
For more information or a listing of other shooting ranges, visit https://dnr.wi.gov.
