Margret Lenarz, MD, will provide hospitalist services in Hillsboro, taking care of patients referred for observation or admitted to the hospital. She is a native of the Twin Cities and now residing in Viroqua, brings with her more than 20 years of medical experience and has a passion for the many facets of medicine.
After graduating and completing residency at the University of Minnesota, she spent a number of years providing care in rural New Mexico working on the Zuni Pueblo. In 2003, she worked with a team to develop a hospitalist program in Cambridge, Minnesota, 40 miles north of the Twin Cities. After moving to Viroqua, she continued to provide hospital services and sleep medicine care in Cambridge.
She will provide medical directorship of the hospitalist program at Gundersen St. Joseph’s and will work alongside Andrea Anderson, PA-C, and Michelle Gardner, NP, providing care to patients admitted to the hospital.
