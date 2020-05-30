Gunst awarded $1K scholarship

The Wisconsin Holstein Association named Matthew Gunst a 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Association scholarship recipient. He will receive the $1,000 John Klossner Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of Klossner who tragically passed away in an accident while exhibiting at the Wisconsin Junior State Fair. This scholarship was established by Klossner’s parents, Richard and Roxanne Klossner, and is given each year to a student who is considered a role model to other junior members.

Gunst is the son of Dennis and Nichole Gunst of Hartford and a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School. He is involved in the Lakeside Lutheran FFA Chapter, his church, and serves on the Junior Activities Committee for the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association. He plans to pursue a career as an agricultural lawyer at the University of Minnesota. Gunst is among 16 outstanding individuals that have received scholarships from the Wisconsin Holstein Association this year.