GUTH RECOGNIZED FOR SUPPORT OF VFW

David Edwards, left, and post commander Frank Mesa, right, of the Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun, present Steve Guth, owner of Guth's Candy, a Certificate of Appreciation for his dedicated support to the organization, one of many that he supports in the community, on March 16.

