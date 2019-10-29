On Oct. 20, Dodge County 4-H held its annual 4-H Awards program that marked recognition for 4-H youth and clubs in their achievements in record books, project awards, and activities throughout the 4-H year. The event also recognized friends, businesses, and organizations that support 4-H throughout the year.
Held at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau the program was emceed by youth leaders Kendra Gillett of Hyland Prairie 4-H Club and Faith Rinzel of Lomira Clover Leaves 4-H Club. Local Record Book Committees nominate members for Overall Achievement.
In the Junior Division Top Record Books were, Brandon Boyd, Lebanon Luckies; Brady Caine, Leipsic; Brianna Ganske, Trenton Highlights; Tori Gillett, Hyland Prairie; Alex Lewke, Astico Perseverance; Vivian Lichty, Hyland Prairie; Max Luedtke, Leipsic; Maria Meier, Richwood Rangers; Kari Schmidt, Herman Hornets; and Colton Schultz, Astico Perseverance.
In Junior Overall Achievement in their record books, Alex Lewke, Astico Perseverance; Vivian Lichty, Hyland Prairie and Max Luedtke, Leipsic.
The Julie Stippich Award went to Brandon Boyd, Lebanon Luckies.
In the Senior Division Top Record Books were, Luis Avila, Lebanon Luckies; Andrew Boschert, Leipsic; Cora Gerth, Lomira Clover Leaves; Matthew Gunst, Herman Hornets; Cameron Pokorny, Achievers; Lindsay Propst, Hyland Prairie; Kyler Schaalma, Leipsic; Holley Schwartz, Watertown Badgers.
In Senior Overall Achievement, Andrew Boschert, Leipsic; Matthew Gunst, Herman Hornets; and Campon Pokorny, Achievers.
The Kevin Stippich Award went to Holley Schwartz, Watertown Badgers.
The Crowley Dairy Award was awarded to Matthew Gunst of Herman Hornets for achievements in the Dairy project.
The Secretary Award was presented to Wyatt Stowell of Achievers in the Junior Division and Allyson Roberts of Oak Grove Owls in the Senior Division.
The Reporter Awards. This year's recipient was: Claire Jaeckel of Lebanon Luckies.
The 2019 4-H graduates include Jeremiah Christiansen, Tri-County Twisters; John Ebert, Herman Hornets; Madeline Garbalagtys, Hyland Prairie; Alexis Luedtke, Leipsic; Emily Manske, Achievers; Beth Meier, Richwood Rangers; Jeremy Nehls, Oak Grove Owls; Kaitlin Neu, County Line; Katrina Pokorny, Achievers; Faith Rinzel, Lomira Clover Leaves; Mason Roecker, Trenton Highlights; Kyler Schaalma, Leipsic; Tara Schultz, Astico Perseverance; Brittany Walters, Lebanon Luckies; Morgan Wollin, Richwood Rangers; and Robert Woock, Burnett, Inc.
The Special Emphasis Club Report awards were presented to clubs that participated in learning activities throughout the year, A-OK took first-place; Hyland Prairie, second-place; Leipsic, third-place; while these clubs participated, Lebanon Luckies, Herman Hornets, Sinissippi, and Trenton Highlights.
4-H clubs that demonstrated achievements in promoting dairy in their communities were also recognized with awards including, Achievers, Herman Hornets, Juneau Victorians, Leipsic, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers. First-place for Dairy Promotion activities went to Hyland Prairie, and second-place to Sinissippi. Most Innovative Dairy Promotion Idea went to River Oaks.
In 2018-19, more than 25,000 adult and youth hours were served in Dodge County. For achievements in Community Service, A-OK, Herman Hornets, Hyland Prairie, Leipsic, Lomira Clover Leaves, Richwood Rangers, Sinissippi, Trenton Highlights, and Watertown Badgers were recognized. The Achievers 4-H Club earned top club status.
For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.
