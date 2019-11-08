{{featured_button_text}}
4-H club celebrates achievements

Members of the Achiever's 4-H Club held their Achievement Day celebration on Nov. 2 at the Chester Town Hall with a taco lunch and cake for dessert.

 KATIE SCHMIDT/Contributed
