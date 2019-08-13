4-H club donates school supplies

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 14, 2019 @ 5:16 pm
On July 25, Hyland Prairie 4-H Club collected about 175 school supplies for Prairie View Elementary and families in need.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)