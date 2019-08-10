4-H Club elects officers

The 2019-20 officers of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club were installed at the July 25 meeting. As part of the club’s special emphasis on healthy living, each member listed their favorite healthy snack, and, after the meeting, members bowled at Tower Lanes. Pictured, from left, are Hayden Statz, reporter; Isaac Kaiser, scrapbook; Olivia Bird, parliamentarian; Isabelle Arnold, secretary; Addison Lewke, treasurer; Lexi Bird, president; and Lindsay Propst, vice president; not shown, Gavin Lewke, sunshine.
