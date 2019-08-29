{{featured_button_text}}
4-H club recognizes leader

Webster's Prairie 4-H Club of Baraboo celebrated Carie Wagner's more than 16 years of leadership with a potluck on Aug. 19.

 GRACE CARTER/Contributed
