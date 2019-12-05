4-H club rings bells

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 5, 2019 @ 10:56 am
Pictured, from left, Emmy Stanek, Jacob Hanger and Grace Carter of Webster's Prairie 4-H Club were bell ringers for the Salvation Army Red Kettle on Nov. 30 located at Festival Foods in Baraboo.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this
article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic
and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You
can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic
or offensive posts.)
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)