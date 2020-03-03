4-H, FFA trivia night fundraiser

The Dodge County 4-H and FFA youth Meat-Animal-Sale Committee will host a trivia-night fundraiser and t-shirt sale from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Dodgeland High School, 401 S. Western Ave., Juneau, to raise money for upgrades to the ventilation system in the lamb and beef barn at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. The committee also is looking into some electrical improvements in the barns and the addition of shelter outside the livestock buildings.
You have free articles remaining.
Cost for trivia is $10 per person for an eight-player team featuring 10 rounds of 10 questions. There will be bucket raffles, silent auction items, and a 50/50 raffle. Donations of meat, game and movie-night baskets; tailgate packages; gift-certificates; patriotic woodworking projects; show boxes, and more accepted at the event.
T-shirts are $20 for sizes up to XL, and $25 for sizes 2XL-5XL. To purchase a t-shirt, email Eric Salmi at mastrivianight@yahoo.com, call 920-988-1817 or order at trivia night.