4-H, FFA trivia night fundraiser

The Dodge County 4-H and FFA youth Meat-Animal-Sale Committee will host a trivia-night fundraiser and t-shirt sale from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Dodgeland High School, 401 S. Western Ave., Juneau, to raise money for upgrades to the ventilation system in the lamb and beef barn at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 4 p.m. The committee also is looking into some electrical improvements in the barns and the addition of shelter outside the livestock buildings.