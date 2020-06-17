H.H. Bennett Studio changes name

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The H.H. Bennett Studio in Wisconsin Dells has added “Museum” to its title, officially changing the name to H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum.

Henry Hamilton Bennett is viewed as one of the best landscape photographers of the 19th century. He embarked on his life as a photographer after an injury he sustained in the Civil War permanently crippled his right hand, preventing him from continuing as a carpenter. He purchased a tintype studio in Wisconsin Dells, then Kilbourn City, and started taking landscape photographs of the Wisconsin River Dells.

Bennett opened his first studio in 1865, and it has the distinction of being the oldest known operating business in Wisconsin Dells. In 1875, he moved into the current studio and it is believed to be the oldest still operating photography studio in the United States. Bennett’s family ran the business until 1998, when they donated the property to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

For more information, visit hhbennettstudio.wisconsinhistory.org.