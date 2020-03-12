4-H HOSTS LEARNING DAY

JUNEAU — 4-H Family Learning day was celebrated on Feb. 29 with 258 registered participants and 40 different learning sessions.

Jeremiah Jackson, the state outreach specialist at the University of Wisconsin Madison’s Division of Extension spoke of the importance of creating welcoming spaces that are open to everyone.

The Youth for the Quality Care of Animals session was the most popular session where youth learned about quality care of animals and is a required session for animal project members to participate in the Meat Animal Sale, the Dairy Youth Auction or the Small Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair and the State Fair.

Other popular sessions were, Cake Decorating for Beginners, Snacks and Hacks, Buzzy Bees, Woodworking, Inside a “LIVE” TV Newsroom, Games Galore!, LEGO Club!, Duct Tape Engineering and Record Books.

For more information, visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.