JUNEAU — Three local 4-H members — Kendra Gillett, Marshal McGauley, and Faith Rinzel — were awarded the 2018 Wisconsin 4-H Key Award at the Dodge County 4-H Awards program on Oct. 20 in Juneau.
The Key Award is one of the highest recognition a 4-H member can receive, it honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.
Gillett, daughter of Kenn and Dana Gillett, is in her 11th year as a Dodge County 4-H member, graduate of Beaver Dam High School and member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club. She was involved in youth leadership, rabbits, cultural arts and veterinary science.
McGauley, son of Michael and Monica McGauley, is in his 11th year as a Dodge County 4-H member, graduate of Beaver Dam High School and member of the Leipsic 4-H Club. He was involved in youth leadership, demonstration, music, cake decorating, and several other projects.
Rinzel, daughter of David and Anne Rinzel, is in her 11th year as a Dodge County 4-H member, graduate of Lomira High School and member of the Lomira Clover Leaves 4-H Club. She was involved in youth leadership, foods and nutrition, drawing and painting, child development, art, horses, and several other projects.
For more information, visit dodge.uwex.edu or call 920-386-3790.
