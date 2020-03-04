4-H members earn awards

You have free articles remaining.
Nancy Williams of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club was recognized as the 2019, Adult Volunteer of the Year during the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held Jan. 26 at the Hustler Exhibit Hall. She has contributed many hours to her club and countywide events as a leader and a dedicated volunteer who can be counted on. Adult volunteers are nominated through a written process with endorsement of their volunteer service.
For more information, call 608-847-9329, or in person at the Juneau County office, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston.