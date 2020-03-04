4-H members earn awards
4-H members earn awards

Daniel Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club was recognized as the 2019, Youth Volunteer of the Year during the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on Jan. 26 at the Hustler Exhibit Hall. This is an annual award presented to a 4-H member who shows exceptional volunteer efforts in their club, their community and the countywide program. 4-H members must be nominated through a written testimonial of their volunteer efforts.

For more information, call 608-847-9329, or in person at the Juneau County office, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston.

Daniel Senzig

Senzig
