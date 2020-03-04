4-H members earn Key Award
0 comments

4-H members earn Key Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Chegwidden of Cheery 4-H Club and Olivia Lulich of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club received the Key Award during the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on Jan. 26 at the Hustler Exhibit Hall. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their club and their community. Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader.

For more information, call 608-847-9329, or in person at the Juneau County office, 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston.

+1 
Hannah Chegwidden

Chegwidden
+1 
Olivia Lulich

Lulich
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Public input meeting set

A public panel session and dinner to discuss youth drug use in Sauk County aim to empower adults and kids with tips on how to answer questions…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News