4-H members earn Key Award

Hannah Chegwidden of Cheery 4-H Club and Olivia Lulich of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club received the Key Award during the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on Jan. 26 at the Hustler Exhibit Hall. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their club and their community. Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader.