4-H members record radio spots
Columbia County 4-H members recorded promotions about 4-H on Aug. 28 at the Magnum.Media radio station in Portage. These public service announcements will be aired on all of Magnum.media stations in Wisconsin.
Thirteen 4-H members from five clubs participated in the radio promotion, including seven first-timers.
For more information about the Columbia County 4-H program, contact Pat Wagner at 608-742-9685.
