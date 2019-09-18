{{featured_button_text}}
4-H members record radio spots

4-H members from Arlington Prairie Producers, Welsh Prairie Livewires and North Scott 4-H clubs completed radio recordings for 4-H promotions throughout the year on Aug. 28 at Magnum Radio. Pictured are, from front left, Briella Brusveen, Titus Wynn, Gretta Hahn, Aubrey Wynn and Braden Breneman; back row, Kayla Cross, Nolan Stauffacher, Gwen Hahn and Ashton Brusveen; not shown, Katze Zieroth, Nora Zieroth, Jesse Zieroth and Medora Richards.

 JILL HAHN/Contributed

Columbia County 4-H members recorded promotions about 4-H on Aug. 28 at the Magnum.Media radio station in Portage. These public service announcements will be aired on all of Magnum.media stations in Wisconsin.

Thirteen 4-H members from five clubs participated in the radio promotion, including seven first-timers.

For more information about the Columbia County 4-H program, contact Pat Wagner at 608-742-9685.

