JUNEAU — Area youth can participate in one of four different Science Day sessions from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The event is in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival held Oct. 17-20 throughout Wisconsin. The four-day festival includes hands-on science exhibitions, demonstrations, performances, tours, workshops and more.
Sessions include Food for Thought: Domestic Science where participants learn how to harness the power of fruits and vegetables for an epic “food fight,” Iron-Man’s Cereal, Reinforced Rice, Make your Own Bioplastic, Separate DNA and more. The Beaver Dam RoboHackerz Robotics Team will teach RoboSumo, where teams work together to build a robot to compete in a battle with another robot. Other sessions feature Make Your Own Robot! where youth participants make and take home a robot, and Take the LEGO Challenge where kids can get creative at different LEGO building stations.
Registration is $5 for each participant and the deadline to register is Sept. 27. Forms available at the Division of Extension, Dodge County Administration Building or at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
