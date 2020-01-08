4-H Winter Welcoming Day set
All families with youth grades K-13 may attend the 4-H Winter Welcoming Day from 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 in the Health and Human Services Building, Rooms 1-3, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage. New 4-H families and families considering enrollment in the Columbia County 4-H program are encouraged to attend.

Information about who the key 4-H players are; how to be an organized 4-H family; making the most of 4-H projects; learning about club and county opportunities; and more will be covered. There will also be games available.

To register to attend, call 608-742-9680. For more information, email pat.wagner@wisc.edu.

