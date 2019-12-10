4-H youth attend 4-H Fall Forum

Nine Columbia County 4-H youth and one 4-H adult chaperone attended the Nov. 1-3 Wisconsin 4-H Fall Forum. The event was planned by the Wisconsin 4-H Leaders Council of which Taylor Baerwolf of rural Columbus and a Columbia County 4-H member is an elected representative. Pictured, from front, left, Taylor Baerwolf of Columbus, Charlene Wendt of Cambria; middle row, Ashton Brusveen of Cambria, Anika Baerwolf of Columbus, Allison Monfort of Portage, Michaela Stewart of Poynette; back row, Mara Kolberg of Poynette, Medora Richards of Lodi, Logan Bahr of Poynette.
