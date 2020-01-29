4-H youth earn top 10 in meat judging contest

The Columbia County 4-H Meat Judging team brought home top 10 placings in all four categories of the National Western 4-H Roundup Meat Judging Contest held Jan. 8-12 in Denver, Colorado. Members of the team included Justin Taylor of Arlington; Samantha Rake of Lodi; Hayden Taylor of Arlington; Zachary Mickelson of DeForest; and Faith Baerwolf of Columbus, all members of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club except Baerwolf who is a member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club. The team was coached by Todd Taylor of Arlington.

FFA and 4-H members, between the ages of 14 and 19, qualify for Roundup by winning their home state’s contest or being chosen to represent their state. The Columbia County 4-H Meat Judging team won the opportunity to represent Wisconsin after placing second in the state’s meat judging. The team placed in the top 10 of each of four categories. In Meat Judging Total Placings, the team was third; in Total Reasons, the team placed fifth and in Overall and Retail Cuts Identification, the team placed seventh in both.