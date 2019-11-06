JUNEAU — Area youth celebrated the statewide Wisconsin Science Festival in learning sessions held on Oct. 19 at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Events include hands-on science exhibitions, demonstrations, performances, tours, workshops and more.
The Beaver Dam RoboHackerz Robotics Team taught RoboSumo, where teams work together building a robot to compete in a battle with another robot. Youth divided into teams to build their robot. Each team’s robot competed against another to push the other robot out of a designated circle. “The Flipper” was the winning robot against “B.O.B.” and the others.
Another session was Make Your Own Robot! where participants made a robot using a soda bottle. They added wheels, batteries, a motor and propellers to make it self-propelled. They also worked with the force of wind to turn propellers and raise a cup.
Dodge County 4-H Science Day was hosted by Dodge County 4-H Youth Development, a program within the University of Madison, Division of Extension. For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
