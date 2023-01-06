 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HAAG UPDATES OPTIMISTS ON HAITI RELIEF PROGRAM

Terry Haag, Optimist member and Haiti volunteer, spoke to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on Jan. 3 about ongoing children’s relief efforts in Haiti. Thiotte Haiti Vulnerable Children’s Relief, Inc. is a non-profit organization assisting children in Thiotte, Haiti. From left, Bart Mauch, Terry Haag, Rich Haag. For more information, visit hrvcr.com.

 CAROL MAY

