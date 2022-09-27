 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haase award presented at physicians meeting

Dr. Ann Maguire, Wisconsin American College of Physicians governor, presents Carmen Pitre, president of Sojourner Family Peace Center, with the Sharon Haase Advancement of Women’s Health Award on Sept. 9-10. Dr. Sharon Haase was present when the award named in her honor was given out.

Sojourner Family Peace Center of Milwaukee was the 2022 recipient of the “Sharon Haase Advancement of Women’s Health Award,” at the Wisconsin American College of Physicians meeting held Sept. 9-10 in Wisconsin Dells. Carmen Pitre, president, accepted the award. The 53-bed respite facility for abuse and sexual assault victims serves as the dedicated 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline for the city of Milwaukee.

Dr. Sharon Haase recently retired after more than 33 years as an internal medicine specialist in Beaver Dam and was awarded emeritus status as a clinical professor of medicine following a record of distinguished service for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was an active and innovative member of the ACP, active at the national level and was instrumental in creating the Chapter’s Women’s Mentorship Program, and creating the “Advancement of Women’s Health Award;” which starting in 2022, is now named in her honor.

