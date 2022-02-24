Habitat accepts applications for homeownership

JUNEAU — Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin Washington & Dodge Counties would like to make the dream of homeownership a reality. Groundbreaking on new homes in Juneau begins in the spring and applications are being accepted for the homeownership program.

HFHWDC works with low-income families to achieve the dream of simple, affordable housing opportunities. Families must fit three basic criteria - they show the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, willingness to partner in the construction process and the need for simple affordable housing. Qualified families must be able to pass a background and credit screening, earn between 30-55% of their county’s median income, and live or work in Washington or Dodge counties.

HFHWDC staff will assist families with the application process, which can take one to two years, after the necessary paperwork is collected by the applicant. Approved partner families attend several homebuyer readiness classes during the process, and mentors are assigned to help ensure the family’s continued success when becoming a homeowner.

Once completed, the homes are sold to qualifying families with long-term, no-interest loans.

Volunteers can help build a simple, quality, affordable home in Juneau for a deserving family. No construction experience is necessary to volunteer and tools and equipment are provided. Must be at least 16-years-old to participate.

For more information, call 262-338-0690 or visit hfhwashco.org.