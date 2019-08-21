Habitat and Agrace helps resident during heat wave

A hospice patient Julianne Dick of Lyndon Station received a donation from Agrace HospiceCare and Habitat for Humanity of a brand-new air conditioner during the heat wave on July 23. This gift was made possible by a donation to Habitat from Baraboo Walmart and a Dodgeville Farm and Fleet. Pictured, from left, are Julianne Dick, Matt Dick, Tracy Buglass, and Morgan Pfaff.
