Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s continue partnership

For nearly two decades, Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area and Lowe’s have worked together to build and improve safe, decent, and healthy homes around the world. They have renewed the focus of their partnership to support home repair and rehab projects undertaken by the local Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area organization.

Lowe’s will allocate $90,000 this year to fund 15 projects that will be used for critical home repair projects and Housing Plus projects to provide aging in place solutions that help make homes safe and accessible.

Studies show, access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households. With the support of this grant, the local Habitat organization will be able to further their efforts of helping homeowners and their families address critical health and safety issues in their homes.

For more information, visit hfhwisconsinriver.org or lowes.com.

