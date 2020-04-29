Habitat for Humanity dedicates 79th home in Lake Delton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will have a new homeowner living in Lake Delton. A virtual dedication ceremony was offered online to the volunteers, donors and product vendors that helped complete its 79th home. The house was custom designed to be fully accessible for new homeowner Trever Luetkens and includes features such as wider entryways, a wheel-in shower, open counter space, raised electric outlets and “push paddle” door handles for easier use.

Luetkens is an employee of the Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo. He was selected for the home-ownership program in 2019, after demonstrating his need for affordable housing, his willingness to partner with Habitat, and his ability to pay the costs of home-ownership.

Habitat for Humanity funded the build through local donations and funds raised by Habitats ReStores in Baraboo and Portage, and have financed Luetkens mortgage to purchase the home. Renewal Unlimited and Summit Credit Union assisted him with applications for down payment funds. The Village of Lake Delton provided the land that enabled Habitat to build his home.

To view the virtual home dedication, visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.