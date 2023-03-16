Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will celebrate its 85th home at 10 a.m. March 25 at 1050 Fourth St., Reedsburg, with an open house to follow until noon.

The McCarthy family home is the second to include a solar PV system thanks to a partnership with All Sky Energy and Focus on Energy. Habitat for Humanity funded the build through local donations and funds raised by their ReStores in Baraboo and Portage, and the nonprofit will also provide zero-interest financing to purchase the home.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone in the community who supported our goal to build a forever home for the McCarthy family”, said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. “Jess and Mike worked so very hard to fulfill their dream of owning a home, putting in more than 500 hours of volunteer labor, and community volunteers helped us exceed 2,200 total hours of volunteer construction. We’re inviting everyone to join our celebration to congratulate the family and share in this momentous occasion.”

“Habitat homes are a ‘hand-up, not a hand-out’. We build these homes without profit and offer an affordable loan to families whose income would otherwise prevent them from achieving the dream of homeownership”, said Pfaff. “Thanks to the support of community donors and volunteers, that dream will now be a reality for Jess and Mike McCarthy.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Anyone interested in learning more about Habitat’s homeownership and home repair programs can hfhwisconsinriver.org.