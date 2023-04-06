Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will celebrate the completion of its 86th home, the Bull-Smith family home, at 10 a.m. April 15 at 1044 Fourth St., Reedsburg, with an open house to follow until noon. The event is open to the public.

This home carries a unique connection: new homeowner Micah’s grandparents, the late Art and Donna Bull, helped to establish the local affiliate decades ago.

This is the third home to include a solar PV system along with other energy efficient features; it will now be 70% more energy efficient than the average new home on the market.

Habitat for Humanity funded the build through local donations and funds raised by their

ReStores in Baraboo and Portage, and more than 2,200 hours of volunteer labor.

The Habitat Homeownership Program offers families the opportunity to build their own home in partnership with their community.

To learn more about Habitat’s homeownership and home repair programs, visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.