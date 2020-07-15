Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for Wyocena home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area has built more than 79 homes within its tri-county service area of Columbia, Sauk and Iowa counties. This month, Habitat broke ground on a home to be located at 260 Madison St. in Wyocena. The organization seeks applicants for this future home.

“There are a lot of myths about Habitat homeownership, and many families would be surprised to realize that they are the perfect candidate to build their own home in partnership with us,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director. “This is a hand up, not a handout. We offer zero-interest financing, $1,000 down payment, and mortgage payments based on income. Our program is intended to offer strength, stability and self-resilience for working families by building an affordable, energy efficient home that allows them to put down roots in their community and build equity for their future.”

A family of four, for example, may have a steady gross income of $2,400-$5,450 per month to qualify. Applicants must also demonstrate a need for adequate housing, a decent credit history, and be willing to participate in the construction process through “sweat equity.”

If interested in learning more about the homeownership program, visit hfhwisconsinriver.org or call 608-448-2888.